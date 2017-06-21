High level meeting decides to fine tune musical rendition, arrangement of national anthem

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): A high level meeting chaired by the
Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National
Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb was held here on Wednesday to review the preparations for celebrating 70th independence anniversary of
Pakistan.
The meeting decided to prepare a world class version of
the original composition of National Anthem by Ahmed G. Chagla ,
using a bigger, diverse and highly professional orchestra with
enhanced musical rendition, which is also reflective of Pakistan’s
wonderful cultural diversity.
The Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts
Jamal Shah is tasked to submit a detailed creative
proposal in this connection, a press release said.
Marriyum Aurangzeb directed the ministry to leave no stone
unturned to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.
She said that 14th of August not only signified the value of
freedom, but also reminded us of unparalleled sacrifices of our
forefathers that united the whole nation under one banner.
Ministry of Information and its allied departments should make
concerted efforts to make these celebrations a special and historic
event, she added.
The minister said that art, culture and heritage of every
nook and cranny of the motherland should be duly highlighted during
the course of celebrations. She said that Pakistan’s historic win
against India in ICC Champions Trophy final was indeed a landmark
achievement which was being celebrated with national zeal and fervor
throughout the country.
She directed PTV to make quality products and creative promos
to project this sense of accomplishment and jubilation across the
national spectrum.
Marriyum said that this historic win had united the whole
nation and created a rare sense of solidarity among the people of
Pakistan. Therefore the ministry should pro-actively play its due
role in consolidating the gains of this historic triumph and
showcase its significance in an appropriate manner.
The meeting, in principle, accorded approval to the winning
logo design which will be used as the official logo for 70 years
Independence Day celebrations.
The minister directed implementation of
the activities approved in the plan in a dedicated manner and asked
the authorities concerned to finalize a calendar of events in that
regard, both within and outside the country.
She said that special programmes, featuring youth vision and
creating awareness about indigenous art, culture and heritage should
be prepared and aired.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Information and
Broadcasting (MOIB), Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Director General External Publicity Wing, Director General Internal Publicity Wing, Principal Information Officer, Director General Cyber Wing, Director General PNCA, Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan and other senior officials of ministry of information and broadcasting.
High level meeting decides to fine tune musical rendition, arrangement of national anthem
ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): A high level meeting chaired by the