H-9 Sasta Bazaar fire doused

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): The horrific fire that erupted

Wednesday morning here in Sasta Bazaar in H 9 sector reducing

hundreds of stalls to ashes, has been doused by fire tenders.

Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) Directorate of

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) responded promptly at the

fire incident and averted huge loss.

In order to curtail and extinguish the fire around 3000

stalls, fire tenders and other vehicles reached at the site within

minutes. The operation was participated by more than 150

firefighters and other staff of E&DM Directorate.

As many as 30 vehicles of Emergency and Disaster Management

(E&DM) were engaged in this process, which resulted in early control

on fire.

A total of 15 water tankers of different formations were also

deputed to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the fire tenders

while ambulances and one rescue vehicle and 15 rescue staffers of

E&DM Directorate also took part in the operation.

Mayor and Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chairman Sheikh

Anser Aziz, who also came to monitor the operation issued directions

to the officers due to which operation concluded at fast pace.

He also directed the Director Security to dig out causes of

fire eruption and submit report to him at the earliest. Estimate of

the loss is being prepared.

Deputy Mayors, Syed Zeeshan Naqvi and Azam Khan, Chief Officer

MCI Asad Mehboob Kiyani were also present at the site of the

incident.

Meanwhile talking to APP, a handicraft stall owner Tariq

Mehmood said he had 20 to 22 stalls in the Sasta Bazaar and he

suffered a loss of Rs 8 to 9 million.

Shoe stalls owners, Malik Bismillah and Musa Khan said they

had four shoe stalls in the Sasta Bazaar which had been burnt.

The stall owners demanded of the higher authorities to hold an

inquiry into the unfortunate incident.