ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Minister for Planning and
Development Ahsan Iqbal has said Gwadar would be made a modern
port city of international standard and a master plan was being
prepared for the purpose.
A number of development projects were underway there which
would change the fate of the area as well as of the region, he
said talking to a private news channel.
He said educational institutions were being set up including
schools and a world class university to provide best education
facilities.
Project to provide clean drinking water had been launched
while an electricity generation project had also been started, he
said.
The minister said a state of the art hospital was also
being established to provide modern health facilities to the
people.
Gwadar was a small town in 2013 which was now changing in a
fast growing and developing city, he added.
Ahsan Iqbal said economic activities were increasing day by
day in the port city and pace of speedy progress would further
increase in the future.
He said Pakistan was enjoying deep rooted relations
with China and huge investment under China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) was its evidence.
Gwadar to be made modern port city: Ahsan Iqbal
