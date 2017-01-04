Guterres to open file of Indian spy to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP)- Ninth Secretary General of United Nations Antonio Guterres on Wednesday was scheduled to open and execute the file of Indian spy, who is accused by Pakistan to do subversive activities in the country, Dunya Bulteni reported.

The file in which there is evidence about the Indian spy named as Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in Baluchistan, will be examined

on the first working day by the new Secretary General of UN Antonio Guterres from Portugal. The files, which will be delivered by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Dr Maleeha Lodhi will be brought together in

the UN office in New York.

The delay of the presentation of the evidences has been criticized a

lot in Pakistan. Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz answered these critics, saying “insufficient materials” caused the delay

of the examination of the files. Officials now say that the file is completed and it is ready for use.

The Pakistani government had released a video which included the confessions of Jadhav after it was announced that he was arrested.

Jadhav was confessing in the video that he was working for India’s Intelligence Agency RAW and he supported separatists in Baluchistan and caused disorder in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Indian side had verified that Jadhav was an Indian citizen and he was early retired and not working in the Indian Navy anymore, the report said.