Govt taken steps for welfare of business community: Khurram Dastgir

LAHORE, April 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said the first payment of the textile package would be given in the next few days as State Bank of Pakistan had issued a circular in this regard.

Talking to the media at a local hotel, he said there had been many challenges in the country but today’s Pakistan was more peaceful and prosperous.

Khurram said there was another good news for the business community that Pakistan had got place in top ten countries which made business reforms.

“The credit goes to the government for taking so many positive steps for welfare of the business community”, he added.

The minister said more foreign investment was coming in the country after the CPEC and the government was fully committed to boost business in the country.

To a question, he condemned the blast and said it was a tragic incident in the city, adding that today’s Pakistan was more safe and peaceful than of 2013.

After terrorism, energy issue was the second challenge and the government was fighting against these issues in a befitting manner and achieving successes as situation was better today and the people were feeling secure as well, he added.

To another question, Khurram said the industry enjoyed electricity 24 hours in a day which would continue in future.