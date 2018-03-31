Govt put country on path to progress: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT, Mar 31 (APP)::Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said the government was fulfilling all

promises made with the people during the last elections and had put the country on the path to progress and prosperity.

He said this while addressing the party workers convention held here at Gohad Pur here.

The minister said loyal workers were precious asset of the PML-N and youth wing would be enabled to play pivotal role in national development and prosperity.

Khawaja Asif said that this time the people would vote the PML-N on its fabulous performance in every segment of life during the next general elections, adding people would also secure sanctity of their votes.

He said the government was committed to weed out terrorism from the country and the Pak armed forces had broken the nexus of terrorism in the country.

The minister said the PML-N government had completed record social welfare and human development-oriented projects across the country.

Khawaja Asif urged local bodies representatives to continue journey of socio-economic and human development.

He said the PML-N government had ended loadshedding of electricity besides starting the journey of lights with peace and prosperity in Pakistan.

The minister added that Nawaz Sharif was still ruling over hearts of masses who put the country on the path to the national development, prosperity and economic stability as well.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Masha Ullah But, MPA Ch Muhammad Ikram, Mayor Toheed Akhtar and PML-N leaders were also present.