Govt proving facilities to masses: governor

MULTAN, Apr 08 (APP)::Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on Sunday said provision of all possible facilities

to people was the top priority of the government.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegations at the circuit house here.

The governor said, “We should understand problems of one another as it would enable us to resolve these problems as early as possible. Patience and Brotherhood are supreme qualities and we should play our role for promotion of these qualities.”

Rafique Rajwana said the PML-N government had eliminated electricity loadshedding and it had also introduced mega projects in health, education, agriculture and communication sectors.

He said traders were backbone of the country’s economy and their role in strengthening economy could not be ignored. He remarked that factories and mills were running throughout the country and the government was also providing facilities to traders.

On this occasion, MNA Pir Iqbal Shah, MPA Ehsanuddin Qureshi and others were also present.