Govt made record development projects in country: Zahid Hamid

SIALKOT, May 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Law and

Climate Zahid Hamid on Saturday said the PML-N government had

made a record of development projects in the country under

the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said this while addressing a public meeting after

inaugurating gas supply project in Village Wachoky and

Akar Pur (NA-114) near Pasrur.

The minister said the government was also successfully

fulfilling its promises and commitments made with the masses

in the country.

Zahid Hamid said the PML-N would also come in power in

2018 elections with the power of the masses as well due to

its marvelous performance in every sphere of life besides

fulfilling its all promises made with the masses.

PML-N Youth Wing Overseas President Ali Zahid Khan

and other leaders were also present.