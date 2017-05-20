Govt made record development projects in country: Zahid Hamid

SIALKOT, May 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Law and
Climate Zahid Hamid on Saturday said the PML-N government had
made a record of development projects in the country under
the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
He said this while addressing a public meeting after
inaugurating gas supply project in Village Wachoky and
Akar Pur (NA-114) near Pasrur.
The minister said the government was also successfully
fulfilling its promises and commitments made with the masses
in the country.
Zahid Hamid said the PML-N would also come in power in
2018 elections with the power of the masses as well due to
its marvelous performance in every sphere of life besides
fulfilling its all promises made with the masses.
PML-N Youth Wing Overseas President Ali Zahid Khan
and other leaders were also present.
