Govt institutions not involved in disappearance of citizens: Baleegh

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Baleeghur Rehman on Wednesday informed the Senate that no federal government institution was involved in disappearance of citizens from Sindh or the federal capital.

Responding to points of public importance regarding

disappearance of Ashfaq Leghari and Ghulam Qadir Muree, the minister

said he had inquired from the Driector General Rangers and other institutions and no involvement of any such institutions was found.

He said the matter purely related to law and order and the provincial government and local police should take an action. “Even the Rangers are trying to trace whereabouts of these missing persons.”

The minister said as far the federal government was concerned, as soon as it would receive any information about the missing persons, the House would be informed accordingly.

Senator Farhatullah Babar had raised the issue in the House as he

had feared that such acts could also be exploited for political score settling and called upon the government to make efforts for their

recovery.

The minister categorically rejected the notion that their disappearance could be for political purposes and victimization of anybody on political grounds.

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani asked the minister to keep a vigil on the situation as he cited, “we cannot have a situation like that where people disappear and their whereabouts are unknown.”