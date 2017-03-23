Governor KP conferred civil awards on Pakistan Day

PESHAWAR, Mar 23 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on behalf of the President Muhammad Mamnoon Hussain, on eve of Pakistan Day conferred eight civil awards at ceremony here at Governor House.

One personality of the province was conferred with Sitara-I-Imtiaz,

four with Presidential Pride of Performance and three with Tamgha-I-Imtiaz in recognition of the illustrious achievements in their respective disciplines at the Investiture ceremony held at the Governor’s House, Peshawar on Thursday.

Besides, Consul General of Iran, and Consul General of Afghanistan,

members of the provincial cabinet, Parliamentarians both from the Province and FATA, Senior Civil and Military officials, relatives and well-wisher of the recipients of the National Award attended the ceremony.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rasool Jan, Vice Chancellor Peshawar University, got

Sitara-I-Imtiaz in acknowledgement of his extra ordinary services in the field of education.

While Ismail Khan in the field of Journalism, late Sitara Gul in

the field of Public Service, late Kaniz Narj in the field of Public Service, late Dr. Yaqoob Khan in the field of Public Service got the President’s Award for Pride of Performance. Muhammad Elahi Bakhsh in the field of Calligraphy, Syeda Haseena Gul and Nasir Ali Syed in the field of Literature were also decorated the Tamgha-I-Imtiaz for his remarkable achievements in their respective fields.

Mian Naeem Ali Shah Husband of Mrs. Sitara Gul (late), Mr. Izzat Hussain Husband of Mrs. Kaniz Narjis (late) and Mst. Farzana widow of Dr. Yaqoob Khan (late) received their awards.

On the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra congratulated the recipients of the National Awards and also paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pakistan Movement.