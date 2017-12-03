Governor for moulding syllabus as per present-day needs

KARACHI, Dec 03 (APP):The Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, has said that promotion of higher education can change the destiny of the nations.

Speaking as chief guest at the Aga Khan University’s 2017

convocation here on Sunday, he extended his personal congratulations to the 360-strong graduating class.

Zubair also praised parents and faculty for their contribution

in the graduates’ achievements, calling them `great players’ in building the character and future prospects of today’s students.

He was of the view that a faster development can be achieved with academic advancement, moulding the syllabus in accordance with the national requirements and present day needs.

The Governor also lauded the role of the private sector for

the promotion of education in the province. He particularly

mentioned the contributions of the Aga Khan University in this regard.

The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, was also

present on the occasion.

Zubair said that higher education provides solution to all

of our problems and that the promotion of education is the top priority of the government.

He further stated that fostering research at the university

level was the need of the hour.

The Governor said that the government was also according

priority to the health sector to help address the needs of the

people in this very sphere..

He asked the graduating students to devote themselves to

help meet the health needs of the people.

In his welcome address, AKU President Firoz Rasul recognised

the determination, passion and talent of the students as he urged

them to remember the importance of innovation in overcoming

tomorrow’s challenges.

He highlighted how an innovative mindset required a

willingness to explore new perspectives and to engage with others

to find alternate ways to solve problems.

The convocation was an especially memorable day for MBBS

student Atiya Hameedullah as she joined her father in becoming

alumni from the University. Atiya’s father, Dr Hameed Ullah

completed his residency in anaesthesiology from AKU in 1996.

Another proud parent, Kashif Malik, a gastroenterologist at

Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore, was delighted to see his daughter,

Ramsha Kashif, an MBBS graduate, follow in his footsteps by

becoming a doctor.

A delighted Ramsha said: `My father has made such a

tremendous effort to support me through these five wonderful

years at AKU. His dedication to patients was my key inspiration

to begin this journey and I really hope that one day I am able to

give this profession the same level of commitment that he does’.

Convocation 2017 saw the School of Nursing and Midwifery

graduate 129 nurses, 118 with undergraduate and 11 with graduate

degrees. The Medical College awarded 40 master’s and 91

bachelor’s degrees, as well as 3 advanced diplomas and 11

diplomas in dental hygiene.

AKU also awarded 37 masters degrees in education and 12

Master of Arts in Muslim Cultures.

The Medical Colleges 2017 Best Graduate Award was presented

to Dr Mujtaba Mubashir who achieved the highest aggregate score

in the certifying examinations through the five-year programme

leading to the MBBS degree.

Dr Mubashir also received the Medical College’s Gold Medal,

only the 9th to be awarded to a student who achieves the top

scores in at least three of the four certifying examinations,

including the final examination.

Amyna Ismail received the 2017 Best Graduate Award from the

School of Nursing and Midwifery. This award is presented to the

student who achieves the highest CGPA among the graduating

classes in the BScN and Post-RN BScN programmes and who is also

selected for the Nursing Practice Award.

The Nursing Practice Award is given to the graduating student

whose clinical and community practice reflects a client-centered

approach, distinctive critical thinking, problem solving abilities,

and ethical decision making.