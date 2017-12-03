Governor for moulding syllabus as per present-day needs

KARACHI, Dec 03 (APP):The Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, has said that promotion of higher education can change the destiny of the nations.
Speaking as chief guest at the Aga Khan University’s 2017
convocation here on Sunday, he extended his personal congratulations to the 360-strong graduating class.
Zubair also praised parents and faculty for their contribution
in the graduates’ achievements, calling them `great players’ in building the character and future prospects of today’s students.
He was of the view that a faster development can be achieved with academic advancement, moulding the syllabus in accordance with the national requirements and present day needs.
The Governor also lauded the role of the private sector for
the promotion of education in the province. He particularly
mentioned the contributions of the Aga Khan University in this regard.
The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, was also
present on the occasion.
Zubair said that higher education provides solution to all
of our problems and that the promotion of education is the top priority of the government.
He further stated that fostering research at the university
level was the need of the hour.
The Governor said that the government was also according
priority to the health sector to help address the needs of the
people in this very sphere..
He asked the graduating students to devote themselves to
help meet the health needs of the people.
In his welcome address, AKU President Firoz Rasul recognised
the determination, passion and talent of the students as he urged
them to remember the importance of innovation in overcoming
tomorrow’s challenges.
He highlighted how an innovative mindset required a
willingness to explore new perspectives and to engage with others
to find alternate ways to solve problems.
The convocation was an especially memorable day for MBBS
student Atiya Hameedullah as she joined her father in becoming
alumni from the University. Atiya’s father, Dr Hameed Ullah
completed his residency in anaesthesiology from AKU in 1996.
Another proud parent, Kashif Malik, a gastroenterologist at
Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore, was delighted to see his daughter,
Ramsha Kashif, an MBBS graduate, follow in his footsteps by
becoming a doctor.
A delighted Ramsha said: `My father has made such a
tremendous effort to support me through these five wonderful
years at AKU. His dedication to patients was my key inspiration
to begin this journey and I really hope that one day I am able to
give this profession the same level of commitment that he does’.
Convocation 2017 saw the School of Nursing and Midwifery
graduate 129 nurses, 118 with undergraduate and 11 with graduate
degrees. The Medical College awarded 40 master’s and 91
bachelor’s degrees, as well as 3 advanced diplomas and 11
diplomas in dental hygiene.
AKU also awarded 37 masters degrees in education and 12
Master of Arts in Muslim Cultures.
The Medical Colleges 2017 Best Graduate Award was presented
to Dr Mujtaba Mubashir who achieved the highest aggregate score
in the certifying examinations through the five-year programme
leading to the MBBS degree.
Dr Mubashir also received the Medical College’s Gold Medal,
only the 9th to be awarded to a student who achieves the top
scores in at least three of the four certifying examinations,
including the final examination.
Amyna Ismail received the 2017 Best Graduate Award from the
School of Nursing and Midwifery. This award is presented to the
student who achieves the highest CGPA among the graduating
classes in the BScN and Post-RN BScN programmes and who is also
selected for the Nursing Practice Award.
The Nursing Practice Award is given to the graduating student
whose clinical and community practice reflects a client-centered
approach, distinctive critical thinking, problem solving abilities,
and ethical decision making.
