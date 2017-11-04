ISLAMABAD, Nov 04 (APP):The imports of gold into the country increased by 62.40 percent
during the first quarter of the current fiscal year compared to the imports of
corresponding period of last year.
Pakistan imported gold worth $5.666 million during July-September
(2017-18) compared to the imports of $3.489 million in July-September
(2016-17), showing an increase of 62.40 percent, according to the data of
Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the imports of gold witnessed an increase of
49.48 percent during the period under review, compared to the last year.
According to the data, Pakistan imported 145 kilograms of gold
during the first three months of the current fiscal year compared to the
imports of 97 kilograms during last year.
Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the gold imports into the
country increased by 9.06 percent during the month of September 2017 compared
to the same month of last year.
The country imported gold worth $1.168 million during September
2017 compared to the imports of $1.071 million in September 2016, the PBS data
revealed.
In terms of quantity, the gold imports, however decreased by 12.50
percent during the month by going down from the imports of 32 kilogram in
September 2016 to 28 kilograms in September 2017.
On month-on-month basis, the gold imports into the country
decreased by 51.37 percent in September 2017 when compared to the imports of
$2.402 million in August 2017.
Gold imports increase over 62% in first quarter
