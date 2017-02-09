GB scouts clinch Shah Khan Ski Cup

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Defending champions Gilgit Baltistan
Scouts (GBS) on Thursday lifted Shah Khan Ski Cup at PAF Ski Resort
Naltar.
According to a press release issued here, skiers from 11 teams
of the country participated in the exhilarating Cup.
The participating teams included Islamabad, Punjab, Adventure
Foundation, Gilgit Baltistan Ski Association (GBSA), Pakistan Army,
Pakistan Air Force (PAF), GBS, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA),
Higher Education Commission (HEC), Old Fort Ski Club and Alpine
Club.
Waqar of GB Scouts claimed gold medal in slalom category,
while Feyaz Alam of CAA won silver medal. Bronze medal was clinched
by Ali Syed of GBSA.
Waqar also earned gold medal in giant slalom category, while
CAA’s Feyaz won silver medal in the same category. Army’s Jan Alam
took bronze medal.