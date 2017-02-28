Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Feb 28 (APP): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Base
Rate, here on Tuesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES WITH FOR PAYMENT OF
VALUE DATE INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
R A T E S
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 28-02-17
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.8040% PA 1.5540% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.1107% PA 1.8607% PA
For 12 months 1.4896% PA 2.3646% PA
For 2 Years 1.4896% PA 2.8646% PA
For 3 Years 1.4896% PA 3.1146% PA
For 4 years 1.4896% PA 3.3646% PA
For 5 years 1.4896% PA 3.4846% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28-02-17
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1043% PA 0.8543% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2621% PA 1.0121% PA
For 12 Months 0.4925% PA 1.3675% PA
For 2 Years 0.4925% PA 1.8675% PA
For 3 Years 0.4925% PA 2.1175% PA
For 4 years 0.4925% PA 2.3675% PA
For 5 years 0.4925% PA 2.4925% PA
EURO VALUE 28-02-17
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1014% PA 0.8514% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0029% PA 0.7471% PA
For 12 Months -0.1376% PA 0.7374% PA
For 2 Years -0.1376% PA 1.2374% PA
For 3 Years -0.1376% PA 1.4874% PA
For 4 years -0.1376% PA 1.7374% PA
For 5 years -0.1376% PA 1.8624% PA
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 28-02-17
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2251% PA 0.5249% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2287% PA 0.5213% PA
For 12 Months -0.1223% PA 0.7527% PA
For 2 Years -0.1223% PA 1.2527% PA
For 3 Years -0.1223% PA 1.5027% PA
For 4 Years -0.1223% PA 1.7527% PA
For 5 years -0.1223% PA 1.8777% PA