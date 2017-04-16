Folk Festival concludes at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): A ten-day Folk Festival which started here at Lok Virsa on April 7 concluded with a colorful Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cultural show.

The mega cultural event was organized by Lok Virsa (National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage) to revive folk arts, crafts and music as well as to promote and safeguard traditional practitioners associated with Pakistan’s folk heritage.

Over 700 master artisans, folk artists, rural musicians and folk dancers across the the country participated in the festival, bringing with them their creativity in arts, crafts and innovation and won recognition of their talent at the national level.

Prominent figures including dignitaries and political leaders also visited the festival.

The 10-day folk festival pulled a big crowd and featured artisans-at-work exhibition, provincial cultural pavilions, folklor song and dance performances, cultural evenings, craft bazaar, stalls, folk theater and many other attractions.

Special cultural nights with folk musicians of different areas were also main feature of the festival that mesmerized the audience with outstanding performances at open-air theater of Lok Virsa.

The visitors termed the event an excellent opportunity of entertainment as well information about rich cultural heritage and traditions practiced in various regions.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that the festival was a true reflection of the cultural heritage, which certainly served to express a louder message to the world that Pakistanis are creative and peaceful nation.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed thanked all provincial governments, in particular their cultural departments, art councils, crafts people, folk artists, musicians, sponsoring agencies and other institutions for their unstinted cooperation to Lok Virsa for making this national event a great success.

During awards ceremony, certificates were presented to the provincial coordinators in token of their participation in the Lok Mela.

Cash awards were also given to the folk artists and musicians.