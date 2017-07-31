Five candidates file nomination papers for PM’s election

ISLAMABAD July 31 (APP): As many as five candidates including

one from PML-N and four from opposition parties on Monday filed

nomination papers for the election to the office of the Prime

Minister scheduled for Tuesday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz sole candidate for the office of

the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi filed six nomination papers

while Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar (PPPP), Sheikh

RashId Ahmed (PTI-PML-Q) and Kishwar Zehra (MQM) filed one

nomination paper each.

Abbasi reached the office of Secretary National Assembly along

with party colleagues and filed his nomination papers. He has no

covering candidate for the slot.

Time for filing of nomination papers was 1400 hours Monday as

these papers are to be scrutinized by the Speaker at 1500 hours

after which list of candidates would be published.

According to details, for the PML-N candidate the proposers

are Shehzadi Umarzadi Tawana, Rana Qasim Noon, Ayaz Shah Sherazi,

Arshad Khan Leghari, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Rana Hayat Khan.

Seconders in these nomination papers are Saira Afzal Tarar, Abdul

Qadir Baloch, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Ghalib Khan and Khawaja

Muhammad Asif.

Meanwhile, four opposition MNAs filed nomination papers with

Ejaz Khan Jakhrani proposing Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Nawab Ali

Wassan seconding him; Shahida Rehmani proposing Syed Naveed Qamar

and Musarrat Rafiq Mahesay seconding him.

In other two nomination papers filed Opposition-Papers MNA

Shah Mahmood Qureshi proposed Sheikh RashId Ahmed as PTI backed

candidate for the office of the Prime Minister whose seconder is

Tariq Basher Cheema, while MNAs Sheikh Salahuddin and Sohail Mansoor

proposed and seconded Shahida Rehmani of MQM and Ayesha Syed and

Sahibzada Yaqoob Khan proposed and seconded JI candidate Sahibzada

Tariqullah.