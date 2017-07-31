Five candidates file nomination papers for PM’s election

ISLAMABAD July 31 (APP): As many as five candidates including
one from PML-N and four from opposition parties on Monday filed
nomination papers for the election to the office of the Prime
Minister scheduled for Tuesday.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz sole candidate for the office of
the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi filed six nomination papers
while Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar (PPPP), Sheikh
RashId Ahmed (PTI-PML-Q) and Kishwar Zehra (MQM) filed one
nomination paper each.
Abbasi reached the office of Secretary National Assembly along
with party colleagues and filed his nomination papers. He has no
covering candidate for the slot.
Time for filing of nomination papers was 1400 hours Monday as
these papers are to be scrutinized by the Speaker at 1500 hours
after which list of candidates would be published.
According to details, for the PML-N candidate the proposers
are Shehzadi Umarzadi Tawana, Rana Qasim Noon, Ayaz Shah Sherazi,
Arshad Khan Leghari, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Rana Hayat Khan.
Seconders in these nomination papers are Saira Afzal Tarar, Abdul
Qadir Baloch, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Ghalib Khan and Khawaja
Muhammad Asif.
Meanwhile, four opposition MNAs filed nomination papers with
Ejaz Khan Jakhrani proposing Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Nawab Ali
Wassan seconding him; Shahida Rehmani proposing Syed Naveed Qamar
and Musarrat Rafiq Mahesay seconding him.
In other two nomination papers filed Opposition-Papers MNA
Shah Mahmood Qureshi proposed Sheikh RashId Ahmed as PTI backed
candidate for the office of the Prime Minister whose seconder is
Tariq Basher Cheema, while MNAs Sheikh Salahuddin and Sohail Mansoor
proposed and seconded Shahida Rehmani of MQM and Ayesha Syed and
Sahibzada Yaqoob Khan proposed and seconded JI candidate Sahibzada
Tariqullah.
