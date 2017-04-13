First tobacco quality assessment lab inaugurated

MARDAN, Apr 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce, Engr. Khurram
Dastgir Khan Thursday said that establishment of state-of-the-art
laboratory for quality assessment in Khan Garhi Research Centre would
help promoting tobacco export.
Addressing the inaugural of upgradation of laboratory at Research
Center Gari Mardan, he noted that without introducing modern and
scientific equipments and technology the development is not possible.
He said that setting up of the laboratory is aimed to improve the
living standard of farmers affiliated with tobacco crop besides improving the production adding at the laboratory is only institute in the country where the leaf of tobacco would chemically be examined.
The Minister said that this year tobacco dryers would be provided to
300 farmers of the province that would not only reduce the cost but would also increase the profits.
He said the production of tobacco per acre here is equal to best
production per acre of the world. The Minister assured to support the tobacco farmers and companies.
