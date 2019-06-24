ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP):Official Spokesperson and Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Khaqan Hassan Najeeb on Monday said the macroeconomic stabilization was need of the hour for the economy and this federal budget 2019-20 gives the direction of economic stabilization through curbing the imports and supporting the exports measures.

This budget is directionally and strategically a strong budget, he said.

Addressing a public seminar titled “SDPI Post-Budget (2019-20) Analysis”, organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) at Islamabad, Dr Khaqan said this budget was rightly moving in this direction to help reduce the fiscal deficit, where fiscal deficit was around 7 percent of the GDP, said a press release issued by SDPI here.