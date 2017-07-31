FC Baluchistan foils major terrorist activity, recovers 2000 kg explosives

RAWALPINDI, July 31 (APP): Operation Raad-ul-Fasad is going on

successfully as Frontier Corps (FC) Baluchistan foiled a major terrorist activity in Baluchistan by recovering 2000 kilogram explosives from a vehicle through a special Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Spin Tezha, Killa Abdullah.

According to a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations

(ISPR) on Monday, two suspects were also apprehended.