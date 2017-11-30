FATA Female Sports Gala begins

PESHAWAR, Nov 30 (APP):FATA Female Sports Gala carrying four different disciplines got under way here at different venues of the Qayyum Sports Complex under the aegis of Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs FATA.

Director Sports Pakistan Sports Board Mumtaz Ahmad Nadeem was the chief guest on this occasion. Director Sports FATA and Youth Affairs Muhammad Nawaz Khan, AD Female Sports FATA Nazia Zaki Bangash, Event Manager FATA Ayub Khan, Agency Sports Manager Aamir Iqbal, officials and female players from Mohmand Agency and Khyber Agency were also present.

In the athletic Mohmand Agency won overall trophy by securing 35 points and Khyber Agency got second position with 25 points. Mohmand grabbed three gold medals, four silver medals and Khyber Agency won two gold medals and three silver medals. In the 4X100m relay Khyber Agency won gold medal while Mohmand team grabbed silver medal. In the discus throw Mohmand’s Azra got gold medal, fllowed by Hira of Khyber Agency and Mehvish of Mohmand Agency won bronze medal, in javelin throw Aysia won gold medal, followed by Azra of Mohmand Agency and Mehvish, also from Mohmand Agency.

In the 100m sprint race Nadia of Khyber Agency won gold medal, followed by Sawaira and Aysia of Mohmand Agency, in the Tug of War Khyber Agency defeated Mohmand Agency by 2-1.

Talking to media men Muhammad Nawaz Khan said that they have initiated sports activities for the female players of FATA as desired by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra. He said the female players from Khyber Agency and Mohmand Agency are taking part in four different games and such like activities would be organized in other agencies and FRs as well.

The female players, he said, have provided sporting gears like track-suite, shoes and game uniform besides sports equipment have been distributed among players of various schools and colleges in order to provide maximum playing facilities to the female inside FATA.

Besides athletic and tug-of-war, the female will also take part in Badminton and Volleyball, Nazia Zaki Bangash told APP. She also thanked Pakistan Sports Board and Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for provided all out facilities to the female players of FATA during FATA Female Sports Gala.