Faisal Mosque in federal capital gradually losing people’s interests

ISLAMABAD, March 26 (APP): The most attractive, fascinating and

religious place in the federal capital – Faisal Mosque perched on the hill-top is in dilapidated condition due to the apathy of the authority concerned.

The site is losing its ‘charm’ apparently due to lack of proper maintenance, less facilities, besides gaps between broken tiles and dust on the floor, dry fountains.

Moreover, poor cleanliness, dirty glaceses of its windows and door are also a cause of losing the interest of the people and visitors from across the country.

A visitor, hailing from Multan, Muhammad Naeem Abbasi said: “I am going through a mental agony to see pollution at the place witnessing garbage in the forms of wrappers, disposable bottles and a lot of dust”. He added “The Faisal Mosque had been a most favourite place for me due to its unique natural environment and structure, besides the beautiful depiction of the Islamic cultural .”

He drew the attention to the problem of termites which might destroy the fine art of calligraphy in the due course of time. Another Visitor, Naveed Shahzadi form Burewala, expressed her concern over the poor cleanliness and lack of enforcement that allows visitors to dump ‘used items’ at the site.

She stressed the need to install more insignias and bill boards to educate the people, and depute a feasible number of the employees for ensuring its proper cleanliness.

Nazir Ahmad, an elderly man, was also furious over the lack of facilities and poor arrangements for the people while sitting on the edge of a dry fountain.

He said, he often comes here on Friday with his family to have a view of

the city and to offer prayer, but unfortunately this time it was a disappointing situation that he experience in the form of dust and uneasiness of the floor.

He pointed out that there was no proper check and balance to clean the

place of Ablution where worshippers come of ablution for prayer. He expressed his dismay at the condition of the premises, fearing a gradual loss of the people’s interest due to the prevailing conditions.

A group of university students, hailing from Multan also express their concern over the pathetic and miserable condition of the Faisal Mosque.

They also demanded a proper daily cleaning of the floors, windows, ablution places and toilets at the premises besides a charge-free use.

It is pertinent to mention that a man sitting besides public washrooms, charged Rs 10 from each person wanting to use the washroom or the toilet.

They said that there was very few walk through gates has been installed at the main doors of mosque that were not sufficient to cater the demand of large number of visitors and worshipers.

It has been also observed that a very thin number of security officials

were deputed at these walks through gates, those were somehow seemed to failed during the checking of the visitors and worshipers.

They demanded of the officials and authority concerned to beef up the

security arrangements at such an important and religious place, where thousands of visitors and worshipers used to make a visit daily.

When contacted the official of the authority concerned, on condition of

anonymity for not mention his name told APP, that there was a lack of funds for its renovation and repair works.

He said that the contractor who had been awarded the task to maintains its cleanliness has been stop working for last four month over the nonpayment of his dues by the authority concerned.

Moreover, the staff deputed to maintain its beauty and decoration had

been transferred and the remaining staff was not sufficient to manage the affairs of such a large mosque.

“We do receive complaints and suggestions regarding pollution, dust,

broken walls, missing tiles, ugly fontains and poor arrangements from the visitors and forward these to the concerned officials,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the newly elected leadership of the city would be able to address the condition of this religious and public site.