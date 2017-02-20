Envoy lauds efforts of expatriates to support Pakistan’s health sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas lauded the efforts of overseas Pakistanis for supporting health sector in Pakistan.

He was addressing as a chief guest at an event organized by the International Medical Relief Agency (IMRA) at Muslim Heritage Centre, Manchester, to raise donations for provision of medical equipment to Pakistan, said a press release received here Monday.

The charity was working in the field of providing ear surgeries to needy patients in Pakistan. They had introduced the pioneering cochlear plant surgery in Pakistan.

The high commissioner said Pakistan was proud of the achievements of Pakistani origin doctors who comprised 10 percent of the work force of NHS.

He said the project had great importance as it was changing lives of the needy deaf children in Pakistan by providing them much needed services. Additionally, through this project, technical expertise in the field of health was also being transferred to Pakistan, the high commission added.

Earlier, Dr. Haroon Khan, Chairman of the IMRA gave a brief introduction of the organization and briefed the high commissioner on the medical activities undertaken by IMRA.

Dr. Naveed Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on the impact of cochlear plant on the lives of Pakistani children.

He said, so far, they had been able to undertake 41 such surgeries and the success rate was 100 percent which was even higher than that of NHS.

Dr Naveed said they were following the guidelines given by the National Institute for Excellence in Health and ensuring that the allied health services were provided to these children in a proper manner for follow up and better results.

A large number of British Pakistani community members and media representatives attended the event.