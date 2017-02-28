Enhanced Pak-Russia military cooperation to improve regional security: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Feb 28 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that enhanced Pakistan-Russia

military to military cooperation would have positive impact on

regional security.

The COAS said this during a meeting with Russian Ambassador to

Pakistan Alexey Yurevich Dedov, who called on him here at General Headquarters.

According to a Tweet message by Director General Inter Services

Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, the visiting

Ambassador condemned recent incidents in Pakistan and expressed

grief on behalf of his country.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism

and initiatives for economic growth. He also appreciated the launching

of operation Radd ul Fasaad which would play an important role in elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

The COAS thanked the Russian Ambassador for concerns,

acknowledgements and ongoing cooperation between the two countries

and armed forces.