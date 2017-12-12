Eight Pak sailors to participate in Int’l Regatta

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Eight Pakistani sailors will be participating in the 24th Al-Bareh International Regatta scheduled to be held at Al-Jazaer Beach Zallaq, Kingdom of Bahrain from December 13 to 16.

The Pakistan Sailing Team includes 8 sailors (male & female) and 2 officials, said a press release issued here.

All the Asian sailing teams will participate in the event. Pakistan Sailing Team will participate in individual events of Laser, Standard, 4.7 and Optimist Class. The team will depart from Karachi on Tuesday.

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will provide financial support to the Pakistan Sailing Federation to meet the participation expenses. The primary aim of the participation is to provide international exposure to the players for preparation of Asian Sailing Championship 2018 and Asian Games planned next year in Indonesia.