Eidul Azha gives lesson of altruism, sacrifice: Pervez Ellahi

LAHORE, Aug 21 (APP):Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervez Ellahi Tuesday said Eidul Azha taught the lesson of altruism and sacrifice as well as complete submission before the will of Allah Almighty.

The governor, in his Eid message, said the sacred day of Eid reminded the great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS), and in recognition of that great act, Allah Almighty made the act of sacrifice obligatory on affording Muslims till the Doomsday.

He said the true spirit of the Eid festivities was to be attentive towards social and civic responsibilities and be ready for any sacrifice which “we as responsible members of the Muslim society and world community are required to render for the betterment of humanity.”

Ellahi said the philosophy behind sacrificing animals on Eidul Azha did not mean only slaughtering animals rather it was in fact an obligation to obey the Divine orders and seek blessings of the Almighty.

This sacred day of Eid, he maintained, “demands to strengthen our unity, and refrain from indulging in sectarian, social or regional prejudices.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, in his message, also greeted the people of Punjab on Eidul Azha . Keeping in view the prevailing circumstances in the country, he said, there was need to play a responsive role and services in line with the spirit of sacrifice.

“To make this possible, there is a need to work selflessly for the promotion of education,

awareness and maintenance of peace and stability in the country.”