Doors of international cricket opened to Pakistan, Najam Sethi

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Saethi said on Thursday the doors of international cricket have opened to Pakistan and PCB’s efforts for resumption of international cricket have started paying positive results.

He was speaking here at the Gadaffi stadium at the logo unveiling ceremony of the Pakistan-Windies three T20 match series starting

from April first at Karachi.

“The PCB is thankful to all the sponsors and stakeholders for their support for this historic series that sees the return of international cricket to Karachi after nine long years. We are committed to full restoration of international cricket in the country and for that we need continued support of our esteemed sponsors. We look forward to a highly entertaining T20I series that will keep the passionate cricket supporters in Karachi fully engaged and entertained,” he said.

PCB Chief said it was a heartening that foreign cricket team have started visiting Pakistan which will be having a greater impact on the future of cricket in Pakistan.

“We don’t only believe in making hollow promises ,we believe in delivering, which is evident from PCB’s continuous efforts for

the cause of return of international cricket in Pakistan “,he added.

Answering a question, he informed that Cricket West Indies wants that the names of the players who are part of the of the team be disclosed with a bit delay.

“After the tour of West Indies team, other foreign teams will also visit Pakistan as we are working on staging international cricket in Pakistan on regular basis,’said Najam Sethi.

Chairman PCB was excited and joyous on the success of Pakistan Super League and termed it a successful brand of international cricket leagues.

“We need support from people to make the PSL more successful in years to come “,he said.

He informed that Pak-India bilateral cricket series matter is before the International Cricket Council and in few months time this issue will be resolved as a result is expected in this regard. ” I just can not share details or discuss this matter which is being heard by the ICC “,he added.

Chairman PCB said he was happy on staging the final of the PSL three at Karachi as at one stage people were not sure that it will take place in the port city and they were having similar doubts regarding the tour of the Windies tour.

“All the arrangements have been finalized the to hold the series in a smooth manner and we are set to welcome the return of international cricket in Karachi after a gap of nine years “,he asserted.

Chairman PCB disclosed that the rights of the next three editions of the PSL will be sold out in coming few months as a lot of sponsors are approaching the PCB to be a part of PSL.

Answering a question, he said owing to certain legal complications ,PCB could not set up a separate board of the PSL and keeping in view on the future of the PSL in years to come and ever growing responsibilities of the PSL efforts are underway to find a way out for having a spate board for the PSL.