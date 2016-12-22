DG SBP visits under-construction hostel at hockey stadium

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP): Director General Sports Punjab Zulifqar Ghumman here on Thursday visited the International Level Sports Hostel which is being constructed on the premises of National Hockey Stadium.

The DG Sports reviewed the progress of the construction and issued

directives to the contractor to complete the hostel as soon as possible so that players could benefit from this facility.

Ghumman went around different sections of the under-construction

facility. Director Sports Mohammed Anees Sheikh and Assistant Director Admin Zahoor Ahmed were with him to evaluate the quality of ongoing construction work.

DG Sports inspected the quality of work and also directed the contractor to complete this facility within the stipulated time. He

ordered the officers to ensure the International standard facilities provision in the hostel to accommodate the players with this excel facility in near future.

“We will be providing our players top level hostel facilities as the

promotion of sports is our priority and we are working on various aspects to achieve our this target,” said Ghumman.