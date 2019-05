LAHORE, May 20 (APP):Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Nadeem Sarwar has condoled the death of senior sports journalist and PCB’s former general manager media, Agha Akbar.

In a condolence message on Monday, he prayed that may Allah Almighty shower His blessings upon the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.