Delegation of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls on Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional cooperation under the umbrella of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) for acceleration of economic and commercial growth.

Talking to a delegation of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) led by President of the SCCI , Suraj Vaidya who called on him here the Adviser recognized the efforts of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry in promoting economic, trade and investment linkages across the region.

He underscored Pakistan’s support for enhancement of trade and business amongst the countries of the SAARC region.

The President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry appreciated the positive approach Pakistan has been following to strengthen regional cooperation under the SAARC process.

He assured the commitment of SAARC Chamber of Commerce in further strengthening the SAARC.

The SCCI delegation is visiting Lahore and Islamabad for Pakistani component of its 68th Executive Committee Meeting after having met in Amritsar on January 26-27,2017.