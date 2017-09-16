Davis Cup to send a positive message to the World: Rafique Rajwana

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique

Rajwana Saturday lauded Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final,

being held in Islamabad, saying foreign players visit here would

send a positive message across the world that Pakistan is a safe

country to hold international events.

Speaking to media at Pakistan Sports Complex on the second

day of Davis Cup final between Pakistan and Thailand, he also praised

Pakistan cricket team for pulling out a magnificent victory against

World XI in the final on Friday.

“The Independence Cup has been a fantastic tournament and this

is a great step towards revival of international cricket in

Pakistan,” he said.

Rajwana said Pakistan sports are going towards success and

through sports our youth would involve themselves in healthy

activities.

“Sports are necessary in schools and colleges and our youth

can be safe from various sicknesses by involving themselves in

physical activities,” he said.

On the occasion, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President,

Salim Saifullah Khan thanked the Federal government and Governor

Punjab for their support and said Davis Cup final being held in

Islamabad is a great success of Pakistan sports.