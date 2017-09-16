ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique
Rajwana Saturday lauded Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final,
being held in Islamabad, saying foreign players visit here would
send a positive message across the world that Pakistan is a safe
country to hold international events.
Speaking to media at Pakistan Sports Complex on the second
day of Davis Cup final between Pakistan and Thailand, he also praised
Pakistan cricket team for pulling out a magnificent victory against
World XI in the final on Friday.
“The Independence Cup has been a fantastic tournament and this
is a great step towards revival of international cricket in
Pakistan,” he said.
Rajwana said Pakistan sports are going towards success and
through sports our youth would involve themselves in healthy
activities.
“Sports are necessary in schools and colleges and our youth
can be safe from various sicknesses by involving themselves in
physical activities,” he said.
On the occasion, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President,
Salim Saifullah Khan thanked the Federal government and Governor
Punjab for their support and said Davis Cup final being held in
Islamabad is a great success of Pakistan sports.
Davis Cup to send a positive message to the World: Rafique Rajwana
ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique