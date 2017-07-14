Dar praises PAF for its role in operations against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Friday praised Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s instrumental role in the ongoing operations, Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad.

Chairing a meeting here in the finance ministry to review matters

related to financial requirements of PAF, he said the operations had made significant gains and the government and the whole nation fully supported the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

He said the improved security situation in the country had attracted a

number of international companies and investors to explore business opportunities in Pakistan which augurs well for economic well-being of the country.

Dar said the government attached high priority and consideration to

provision of resources to the armed forces including the PAF to fulfill their obligations towards defence and security of the country and the nation.

On this occasion, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Asad Lodhi

briefed the finance minister on the financial aspects of PAF’s ongoing and future projects.

He also apprised the minister of the implementation schedule of these

projects.

Among others, the meeting was attended by finance secretary and senior

officials of the finance ministry and the PAF.