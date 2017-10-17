Dar for timely completion of legislative proposals

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said Tuesday that legislative
proposals were part of the reform agenda of the government, so timely completion must
be ensured.
Chairing a meeting to review progress on
different draft laws initiated by the Ministry of Finance for enactment, the
minister directed the officials to keep close liaison with the Ministry of
Parliamentary Affairs and Secretariats of National Assembly and the Senate in
this regard.
Earlier, Acting Finance Secretary briefed the
meeting that presently there were ten bills relating to different Laws under
process at different stages.
These included Corporate Rehabilitation Bill
2017, Amendment in Bank’s (Nationalization) Act 1974, Loans for Agricultural,
Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill 2017, SBP-BSC
Amendment Bill, 2017, The Auditor General’s Functions, Power and Terms and
Conditions of Service (Amendment Bill), 2017 etc.
The Acting Secretary informed that the Finance
Ministry officials were assisting the National Assembly and Senate Secretariats
in the processing of these legislative proposals.
The Acting Secretary also apprised the Minister
regarding formulation/amendments in different Rules to make them compatible
with present day requirements. These included Loans for Agriculture,
Commercial and Industrial Purposes Rules, 1973, Draft Investor Education and
Awareness Fund Rules, 2017 and Rules under the Financial Institutions (secured
transaction) Act, 2016.
He said that substantial progress had been made
in the recent weeks and the work in this regard would be completed soon.
