Dar assures Railways maximum help, assistance on upgradation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday assured the Ministry of Railways maximum possible help and assistance for its upgradation plan.

He said this while chairing a meeting here at the Finance Division to review financial matters pertaining to the upgradation of Pakistan Railways, said a statement issued here.

Ishaq Dar said that this was one of the most important public sector service providers and still a cost effective source of travel for the common man in the country.

Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique and Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal were also present in the meeting.

Khwaja Saad Rafique informed the meeting that Pakistan Railways had been planning to upgrade its infrastructure to provide better services to its customers and incorporate the technological developments taking place around the world for most efficient use of resources.

The Minister also stated that Railways infrastructure had been neglected in the past years and under the present leadership, improving the roads and communication infrastructure had been the priority of the government.

He also said that the constant upgradation of the Railways infrastructure would prove be an important factor in increasing the speed of development in the country.

Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms and Economic Affairs Division were also advised to assist the Ministry of Railways in the development of projects for its network.

The meeting was atteneded by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Railways, Economic Affairs Division and Ministry of Planning and Development.