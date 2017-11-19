MULTAN, Nov 19 (APP):Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan Sunday said that future of the country would be bright due to China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) projects.
The credit of launching CPEC goes to the PML-N government
and the coming generations would benefit from the mega project.
He expressed these views while performing ground-breaking
ceremony of a road project worth Rs 27 million, from Basti Nau
to Bahadar Chowk.
Bosan said that the PML-N was united and those who were
spreading rumours would get nothing. The opponents wanted to
hinder the journey of progress. The PML-N strongly believed
in service to masses and it would continue its mission, he added.
About future politics of Gilani family in Multan, he said
it would be a miracle if any member of the Gilani family would
win a seat from Multan district. He said masses had rejected
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) due to its corruption.
Bosan said that the PML-N had carried out record development
in south Punjab including network of roads in the region.
On this occasion, Rana Tahir Razzaq, Rana Waheed Mustufa,
Malik Mushtaq Kalroo and other notables were also present.
CPEC to make country’s future bright: minister
MULTAN, Nov 19 (APP):Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan Sunday said that future of the country would be bright due to China-Pakistan Economic