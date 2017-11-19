CPEC to make country’s future bright: minister

MULTAN, Nov 19 (APP):Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan Sunday said that future of the country would be bright due to China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The credit of launching CPEC goes to the PML-N government

and the coming generations would benefit from the mega project.

He expressed these views while performing ground-breaking

ceremony of a road project worth Rs 27 million, from Basti Nau

to Bahadar Chowk.

Bosan said that the PML-N was united and those who were

spreading rumours would get nothing. The opponents wanted to

hinder the journey of progress. The PML-N strongly believed

in service to masses and it would continue its mission, he added.

About future politics of Gilani family in Multan, he said

it would be a miracle if any member of the Gilani family would

win a seat from Multan district. He said masses had rejected

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) due to its corruption.

Bosan said that the PML-N had carried out record development

in south Punjab including network of roads in the region.

On this occasion, Rana Tahir Razzaq, Rana Waheed Mustufa,

Malik Mushtaq Kalroo and other notables were also present.