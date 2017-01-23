CPEC to boost defence, culture as well: High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor will not only strengthen bilateral economic relations but also give boost to defence, culture and people to people relations between the two brotherly nations.

This was stated by Nasrullah Khan, High Commissioner of Pakistan to

Singapore while speaking in a seminar at the Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Teechnology University, Singapore.

The topic of the seminar was “The Pakistan-China Economic Corridor; an update on the challenges and opportunities for Pakistan,” says a press release issued here by Press Information Department (PID) on

Monday.

The High Commissioner gave a comprehensive presentation, encompassing the historical background and various aspects of the CPEC.

He emphasized that Pakistan-China had enjoyed an abiding proverbially all-weather relationship “higher than Himalayas and deeper than the oceans”.

It had been a comprehensive strategic relationship which encompassed diverse fields of cooperation. The two sides had been keen to enhance their economic cooperation for the benefit of the two countries.

The CPEC provided a quantum jump to deepen their relationships, he said, adding more than 50 agreements/MoUs relating to CPEC in

infrastructure, Energy, and communication sectors were signed during the visit of the Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan, in April 2015.

The combined portfolio of these projects was $ 46.650 billion. The CPEC would bring prosperity to the people of four regions-China, South Asia, Central Asia and Middle East. The CPEC would see the establishment of special economic zones, industrial parks, trade centres, much needed development of energy sector and economic and technical cooperation.

It will lead to socio-economic development of the people and will integrate various sectors of economy into value addition chain of Chinese manufacturing processes.

The High Commissioner stressed that Gwadar (located in Baluchistan province) was the hallmark of CPEC. The deep sea water port was the link between China’s ambitious One Belt.

A number of key, renewable energy, road and railway projects, under

the CPEC were expected to be the game changers for Pakistan and the region. It was also pointed out to the audience that for china, connectively with Pakistan was important for the development of its western regions.

The seminar was attended by a large number of students of the RSIS, while officials of the High Commission were also present on the occasion.