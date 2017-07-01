CPEC great opportunity for progress in region: Sartaj Aziz

LAHORE, July 1 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on
Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said on Saturday the future
of One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative was very bright
as it offered great opportunities.
Talking to media, he said in globalization,
trade was only for rich people but now the trend was declining
and development was increasing.
He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
project was not against anyone, adding it was a great
opportunity for economic progress and development in the
region.
“We want good relations with all countries, adding
that country’s interests will always be kept on priority”,
he added.
Sartaj Aziz said Kashmir issue was being highlighted
on all forums in a best way, adding people in India were
also raising voice against the atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.
Earlier, he attended the 125th Founder’s Day ceremony of
Govt Islamia College, Lahore and speaking on the occasion he
shared his memories as a student in the college.
He informed the participants of the ceremony about his
interaction with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and about
teachers who always motivated students to achieve big goals.
Govt Islamia College, Lahore Principal Prof Tahir Javed
and others also spoke on the occasion.
