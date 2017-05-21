Cotton yarn, cloth production increase 0.78%, 0.51% in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Domestic production of cotton yarn

and cotton cloth grew by 0.78 percent and 0.51 percent respectively

during first three quarters of current financial year as compared

the production of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March, 2016-17, 2.572 million tons

of cotton yarn produced in the country as compared the production of

2.552 million tons of the same period of last year.

According the computation of Quantum Index Numbers of large

scale manufacturing industries, domestic yarn production in Month of

March, 2017 was recorded at 287,450 tons as against 282,695 tons of

same month of last year.

Meanwhile, in last 9 months of about 784.250 million square

meters of cotton cloth were produced, which were recorded at 780.233

million square meters in the corresponding period of last year.

Domestic production of cotton cloth was recorded at 87,500

thousand square meters in month of Mach as against 86,500 square

meters of same month of last year.

However, during the period under review, jute goods production

decreased by 7.95 percent as was recorded at 41,793 tons as against

45,402 tons of same period od last year.

On month on month basis, 7,085 tons of jute goods produced in

March as compared the production of 2,681 tons of same month of last

year.

In last nine months, sacking production was recorded at 23,702

tons as compared 25,095 tons of same period last year, which was

down by 5.55 percent.