Continuity of democracy only solution of all problems: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer
Khurram Dastgir on Saturday said continuity of democracy was the
only solution of all problems including terrorism.
Talking to a private TV channel, the minister said enemies of
the country were trying to disrupt the system and peace of
Pakistan but they would not succeeded in their nefarious designs.
He said PML-N government had never claimed that the
terrorism had completely eradicated from the country but its
incidents had visibly reduced through the operation Zarb-e-Azb.
International community was acknowledging that the terrorism
had reduced in the country as compared to past, he added.
Khurram Dastgir said the country was facing a new challenge
of terrorism in shape of recent new wave of terrorist incidents
and whole nation was united against it.
He said there was need to take further steps regarding war
against terror to get rid of menace of terrorism.
He said the present government was being made efforts to
secure and protect our boundaries through the boarder management
with Afghanistan government.
The terrorists have many centuries in Afghanistan and that
were using against Pakistan’s peace, he added.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had been
attending the religious functions and ceremonies of the minorities
for harmony among the religions.
Replying to a question, he said Afghan government could not
hold full grip in their areas due to which some anti-social
elements entered Pakistan to disturb peace.