COAS visits troops along LoC in Muzaffarabad Sector

Rawalpindi, Jun 10 (APP): Chief of Army Staff General Qamar
Javed Bajwa visited troops along LOC in Muzaffarabad Sector.
COAS was given detailed briefing by the local Commander
regarding operational situation, Indian Cease Fire Violations and
response by own troops, said a press release here on Saturday.
While interacting with troops, COAS appreciated their state of
operational readiness, exemplary high morale and motivation for
fulfillment of assigned mission.
Troops unreservedly shared with COAS their feelings about
Indian atrocities and Cease Fire Violations(CFVs) targeting innocent
civilians and pledged that no Indian misadventure shall go without
a befitting response.
He was also briefed on the ongoing communication
infrastructure development by FWO. He appreciated the work saying
that Army shall continue to play its role in nation building
projects.
COAS said that we are aware of defence and security challenges
being faced by the country and we are capable to defeat all threats
‘irrespective of the front’.
COAS hailed Kashmiris on both sides of the LOC for their
determination against Indian brutalities and reiterated that
Pakistan shall continue its support for right of self determination
to our Kashmiri brothers in IOK.
Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander Rawalpindi Corps, DG
FWO and GOC Murree accompanied the COAS during the visit.
