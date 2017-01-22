COAS visits Parachinar, CMH Peshawar to meet blast injured

RAWALPINDI, Jan 22 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited Parachinar, Kurram Agency and Peshawar.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on the Parachinar blast,

Inter Services Public Relations stated in a press release.

He visited Agency Hospital to meet the injured of the blast.

The COAS met tribal elders of the Agency.

Expressing grief on the incident, General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded

the support of tribal brethren in combating terrorism and acknowledged

their sacrifices for peace.

He said with their support the Army, Frontier Corps and other law

enforcement agencies (LEAs) had done a great job in stabilising the area and terrorists would fail to derail it.

The COAS lauded their efforts in maintaining tribal and sectarian harmony which is source of national integration.

He said “Pakistan belongs to all of us without any religious, provincial, tribal, linguistic, ethnic, sectarian or any other discrimination.”

On demand from people, the COAS announced establishment of an Army Public School (APS) at Parachinar for quality education.

The tribal elders thanked the COAS for sharing their sorrow and

announcement for etablishing APS.

They pledged to continue supporting efforts for enduring peace and

stability.

Later, the COAS visited Combined Military Hospital Peshawar and met critically injured of the Parachinar blast that were evacuated by Army helicopters and vehicles yesterday.

Earlier on his arrival in Parachinar, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander Peshawar Corps.