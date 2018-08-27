ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday here at the PM Office.
According to a statement released by the PM Office, the Army Chief congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming office.
“Both discussed security situation and expressed resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country while also continuing efforts for regional peace,” the statement said.
COAS calls on PM; discuss security situation
ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday here at the PM Office.