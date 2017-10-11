CM reviews progress on Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala programme

LAHORE, Oct 11 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that a plan had been devised to
transfer 20,000 schools situated in remote areas of the
province on the solar energy through Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme.
Presiding over a high-level meeting here on Wednesday
to review the progress on Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme,
he said the first phase of this programme would be started
from southern Punjab and a total of 10,861 schools of Southern
Punjab districts would be provided the facility of solar
energy.
Provision of best of the best educational atmosphere
to the students was the priority of the government and
therefore, schools would be provided the facility of solar
energy, he maintained.
He said that Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Program would go a
long way in providing conducive atmosphere to the students
and added that the programme would be implemented with speed.
Like other development projects of the Punjab government,
the programme would also be an example of its own with regard
to quality and transparency and a third-party audit of the
project will also be conducted, the chief minister said.
Chief Minister Advisor Dr. Umer Saif, Chief Secretary,
Secretaries of Energy, Industry, C&W, Finance and Information
as well as experts and consultants attended the meeting while
Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood participated through video
link from Commissioner’s Office Bahawalpur.
German expert Mr. Grewin Dresmann also attended the
meeting from Germany through video link.
