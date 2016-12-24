CM congratulates Christian community on Christmas

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Christian community on the eve of Christmas and paid tributes to it on construction, development and unprecedented patriotism of the country.

In a special message on Christmas, the Chief Minister said that December 25 is a day full of joys equally for the Muslims and Christians

as it is the birthday of the Christ and founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Chief Minister said we being Muslims believe that the Christ is messenger of Allah Almighty and we have great respect for him. He said

that promotion of brotherhood, mutual harmony, unity, tolerance, peace

and love is part of teachings of the Christ and according to the teachings of Islam; it is our religious obligation to respect all the messengers.

He said that belief in all the messengers including the Christ is an

integral part of Islam. He appreciated the services of Christians in the development of education, health and other sectors.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Christians are a peaceful community and

respectable for us and today, we are participating in their joys. He said that Christian community never hurt anyone and always talked to resolve matters amicably. He said that according to the constitution of Pakistan, all the minorities living in the country have complete religious freedom and equal rights and added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PML N government has ensured protection of minority rights. He said that Punjab government has taken solid steps for the welfare of all the minorities including Christians. He said that look after and renovation of churches of Christian community is included among priorities of the government.

He said that quota allocated for minorities in government jobs has

been increased and is being fully implemented. He said that all the minorities including Christians enjoy complete freedom to lead their life according to their beliefs. He said that need of interreligious harmony

has increased manifold than before at a time when Pakistan is facing problems. Therefore, we have to promote the culture of tolerance, accommodation and forbearance, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is all of us and we will have to

work jointly for the promotion of religious harmony and support each other in development of the country. He said that on this occasion, believers of all the religions will have to play their effective role for the progress and prosperity of the country like true Pakistani.

