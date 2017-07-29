CM condemns Pangur blast

LAHORE, July 29 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the blast in Cheedge, Panjgur

and expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of lives.

The chief minister expressed condolences and sympathies with the

bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of injured persons.

He said the recent incidents of terrorism were highly condemnable and

terrorists targeting innocent citizens deserve no leniency.

He said the entire nation was united against the menace of

terrorism and the firm determination of Pakistani nation against

terrorism could not be shattered thorough cowardly acts.

The CM said those targeting innocent people and spilling their

blood were enemies of humanity and have no religion and would be taken

to task.