CM condemns Pangur blast

LAHORE, July 29 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the blast in Cheedge, Panjgur
and expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of lives.
The chief minister expressed condolences and sympathies with the
bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of injured persons.
He said the recent incidents of terrorism were highly condemnable and
terrorists targeting innocent citizens deserve no leniency.
He said the entire nation was united against the menace of
terrorism and the firm determination of Pakistani nation against
terrorism could not be shattered thorough cowardly acts.
The CM said those targeting innocent people and spilling their
blood were enemies of humanity and have no religion and would be taken
to task.
