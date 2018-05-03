Civil Registration System imperative to monitor country’s progress : Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said a well-functioning of Civil Registration

System is critical in monitoring country’s progress towards Sustainable Development Goals.

Addressing a launching ceremony of Technical Support Unit –

Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (TSU-CRVS) at Pakistan

Policy and Management Institute (PPMI) here, he said, the setting-up

the Unit is a step in right direction to facilitate national and

provincial organizations, follow up actions and improve education and

health systems.

UNICEF is extending institutional support for development

and functioning of this unit for initial years.

The Minister said by 2025, all people in the country would

benefit from universal and responsive CRVS systems that facilitate

the realization of their rights and support, good governance, and

development.

The CRVS is mechanism of collecting information by civil

registration system on frequency of occurrence of specified and

defined vital events (eg births, deaths, cause of deaths, marriage,

migration, its compiling, processing, analysing, evaluating,

presenting and disseminating these data in some statistical

form.

Ahsan Iqbal, who is also Minister for Planning and

Development, said significance of improvement of Civil Registration

and Vital Statistics (CRVS) has recently been emphasized round the

globe and added CRVS data is critical to support functioning of

National Health System and for a number of other government

functions.

He also urged all development partners to use SDGs agencies

to synergize and coordinate their efforts to support Pakistan in

achieving SDGs.

The Minister expressed his delight on inauguration

of the Unit and described it as a testimony of Pakistan’s

commitment towards SDGs.

The Technical Support Unit would have specific functions

which include overall technical coordination, CRVS advocacy,

organization and follow-up of National/Provincial Steering

Committee meetings, facilitate strategic planning process and

help in capacity building in multiple CRVS disciplines.

In addition, TSU- CRVS would assist in organization of

assessment studies, specific surveys and also promote inter-agency

coordination for CRVS uplift.

Representatives of federal, provincial and districts

governments, UN Agencies, academia and civil society and

international Development Partners were also present.