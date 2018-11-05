ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):Chinese President Xi Jniping on Monday visited Pakistan Pavilion at China International Import Expo in Shanghai and took great interest in the products of Pakistan displayed at the pavilion.
The Chinese President was received at Pakistan Pavilion by Prime Minister Imran Khan, members of the Cabinet and Chief Minister Balochistan.
Chinese President visits Pakistan Pavilion at Shanghai Expo; takes great interest in country’s products
ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):Chinese President Xi Jniping on Monday visited Pakistan Pavilion at China International Import Expo in Shanghai and took great interest in the products of Pakistan displayed at the pavilion.