Chinese delegation arrives to review projects under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): A high level Chinese delegation has

arrived here on a four-day visit to Pakistan to discuss industrial

cooperation, implementation of Gwadar projects, and Pakistan

Railways’ up-gradation of Main Line-1 under the China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The delegation comprising senior officials from National

Development and Reform Commission, and National Railway

Administration, Chinese investors, and representatives of China EXIM

Bank and China Development Bank met on Tuesday with Minister for

Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal and discussed the

latest progress of the projects.

On the occasion, the Chinese delegation’s head said that all

out efforts would be made to ensure speedy completion of all

projects under CPEC.

He said the Chinese government acknowledged the Pakistani

government’s measures and commitment to complete the CPEC project on time.

He attributed the speedy work on CPEC projects to the active

role of the Pakistan government’s leadership especially that of

Ahsan Iqbal.

The Planning Minister on the occasion said that the mega

project of CPEC has entered into important phase after start of

industrial cooperation between the two countries.

“Due to CPEC, various hurdles, such as weak infrastructure and

energy crisis in the way of industrial cooperation are being

removed”, he maintained.

He said Pakistan-China industrial cooperation would prove as

milestone in promotion of local industries and transfer of Chinese

industry to Pakistan.

The industrial cooperation, he said would help boosting

employment opportunities and enhancing skill and experience among

education youth of the country.

He said the speedy completion of Sahiwal Coal fired power

project under CPEC was a the great example of active role of the

government.

He said special measures were being taken to enhance work

speed on various Gwadar projects including Gwadar Hospital,

Technical Institute, Gwadar Eastbay Expressway and New Gwadar

Airport.

He said that Gwadar Master Plan would be finalized soon to

make the city according to the international standard port city.

Ahsan informed that under CPEC, 50 universities of the two

countries would be inter-connected and work was in progress in this

regard.

He said that the CPEC project, which was launched with just an

MoU in 2013 has become one of the most important projects of the

world now.

He hoped that the visit would prove as step to ensure

commencement of a number of mega projects under China Pakistan

Economic Corridor, transforming this multi-billion dollars

initiative into a true economic corridor.