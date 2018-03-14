China’s leading company’s power transformers have 70% market share in Pakistan

BEIJING, March 14 (APP):Chint Group, China’s leading industrial electrical equipment and new energy enterprise in the private sector has said its power transformers have a 70 percent market share in Pakistan.

“We are expanding our global operations in response to the Belt and Road Initiative, with our high and low voltage equipment and general contract services entering 80 percent of the countries and regions related to the initiative,” Nan Cunhui, chairman and founder of Chint told China Daily.

The new energy factory in Thailand, which covers an area of nearly 60,000 square meters, promotes employment in Thailand,” Nan added.

Founded in 1984, the company has expanded its business from electrical equipment to power transmission and distribution equipment and services, instruments and meters, building appliances, automobile parts, photovoltaic power generation and equipment manufacturing.

He said his company has benefited from its acquisition of Conergy, a German photovoltaic company, in 2014.

In 2016, Chint acquired a 25 percent stake in Spain’s graphene polymer battery company Grabat Energy SL to seek new business growth. Last year, it acquired Sunlight Electrical Pte Ltd.

So far, Chint has established factories, R&D centers and marketing branches in about 80 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

The company said its total assets are valued at more than $7 billion and it has over 30,000 employees. It has constructed more than 90 photovoltaic power plants overseas, and sells its products to over 140 countries and regions.