Buzdar chairs meeting on Sahiwal incident

LAHORE, Jan 20 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that all those found guilty in Sahiwalincident would be held accountable and action would be taken against them under the law.Chairing a high-level meeting here at Chief Minister’s Office to review headway in the Sahiwal incident, he said the government had formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for impartial investigation into the incident and its FIR has been registered.

He vowed that justice would not only be ensured but everyone would witness it, adding that all requirements of justice would also be fulfilled in this incident.

Various aspects of the incident were discussed in detail in the meeting and a report was also presented to the chief minister.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Inspector General Police and other senior officials attended the meeting.