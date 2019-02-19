Business community hailed Saudi’s intention to invest $20 billion in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Business community of the federal capital on Tuesday welcomed the huge investment of $20 billion in various sectors pledged by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman during its two-day visit to Pakistan.

During visit of Crown Prince, Mummad Bin Slaman, investment in oil refinery including Pertro-Chemical Complex in Gwadar, renewable energy agreement for development of mine and mineral, tourism, sports and culture would give new impetus to the economic ties between the two countries, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahmed Hassan Moughal told APP here today.